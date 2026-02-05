Doja Cat Teams With MAC Cosmetics for Red Lip Kit Based on 2025 VMAs Appearance

MAC Cosmetics paired up with Doja Cat to drop a lip kit pulled straight from her 2025 VMAs red-carpet moment. Three products make up the set: MACximal Silky Matte Lipstick in Lady Danger, Lip Pencil in Cherry, and Lipglass Air in Talented.

You can grab the kit for $52 on MAC's website right now.

The bundle blends matte lipstick with pencil and a glossy finish to recreate that red look.

"The red lip is a staple for me, because it makes me feel fearless," Doja Cat said, according to Hypebae. "It's a look I always come back to, and this kit lets my fans tap into that feeling and put their own spin on it."

She also scored the spot as MACzine's first cover star since the brand brought it back. The platform zeroes in on beauty breakthroughs and creative work.

Nicola Formichetti, MAC's global creative director, described the zine as "our creative playground… where we experimented and brought some of our most daring ideas to life."

Each piece plays a role in crafting that sharp, bold, and shimmery red lip. Precision meets texture meets gloss. The products mirror her awards show appearance and trademark style.

Red speaks to confidence and power for the artist. The shade acts as a tool for self-expression.