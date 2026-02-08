This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: February 8

Feb. 8 has been occasioned by numerous transformative events in hip-hop and R&B. Memphis rapper Project Pat was born on this day in 1973. He initially garnered mainstream attention with his second album, Mista Don't Play: Everthang's Workin (2001), which reached No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and No. 2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Also born on this day is Anderson.Paak, who was born in 1986. He is perhaps best known for his collaborations with Bruno Mars under the moniker Silk Sonic. The duo's 2021 debut single, and most successful song, “Leave the Door Open,” bagged four awards at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards: Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best R&B Performance, and Best R&B Song.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Here are some genre-defining albums that have dropped on this day.

2000: Ghostface Killah released his second album, Supreme Clientele. Featuring guest appearances from fellow Wu-Tang group mates like RZA, GZA, Masta Killa, and Method Man, it peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 and No. 2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

2000: New York-hailing rap duo, dead prez, released their debut album, Let's Get Free. The project reached No. 73 on the Billboard 200 and went to No. 22 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

2005: Krayzie Bone, from Bone Thugs-N-Harmony fame, released his third album, Gemini: Good vs Evil. It peaked at No. 69 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 19 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

2019: Wiz Khalifa and Curren$y released their collaborative album, 2009. It peaked at No. 35 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 19 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Cultural Milestones

Feb. 8 has ushered in important cultural milestones in hip-hop and R&B.

2004: Outkast won the prestigious Album of the Year award at the 46th Annual GRAMMY Awards for their acclaimed double album, Speakerboxxx/The Love Below, becoming the first hip-hop act to do so. The duo also took home awards for Best Rap Album and Best Urban/Alternative Performance for their hit “Hey Ya.”

2009: Ne-Yo's "Miss Independent" won awards for Best R&B Song and Best Male R&B Vocal Performance at the 51st Annual GRAMMY Awards. Taken from his third album, Year of the Gentleman, the song earned the R&B sensation his second Billboard Hot 100 top-ten hit, peaking at No. 7.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The industry has also experienced significant losses on this day.

2021: Mary Wilson died in her sleep at the age of 76. She was a founder and the longest-serving member of The Supremes, considered by many as the greatest girl group of all time.

2022: Up-and-coming Milwaukee rapper 414 Lil Moe was shot and killed at the age of 26. Among his most popular tracks are "Grateful" and "Trendsetter."