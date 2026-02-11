WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 26: Members of ESPER (The Ebony Society of Philatelic Events and Reflections), also called the African American Stamp Society, put Edmonia Lewis Forever stamps on envelopes during the first-day-of-issue event for the latest U.S. Postal Service stamp at the Smithsonian American Art Museum on January 26, 2022 in Washington, DC. The is the 45th stamp in the Black Heritage series and honors Lewis who was the first African American and Native American sculptor to earn international recognition (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Every February, Black History Month invites us to reflect on the stories, struggles, and triumphs that have shaped American history. It is a time to honor the leaders, artists, activists, and innovators whose contributions have transformed the nation and inspired generations. Among the many ways these legacies are preserved and celebrated, one of the most enduring and symbolic tributes comes in an unexpected form: the postage stamp.

Through its Black Heritage stamp series and other commemorative releases, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has paid tribute to remarkable Black icons whose impact reaches far beyond their own eras. From civil rights pioneers and cultural trailblazers to groundbreaking athletes and literary giants, these stamps do more than carry mail—they carry stories. Each small square serves as a powerful reminder that Black history is American history, deserving of recognition not just in textbooks, but in everyday life. Take a look below at just a few.

Phillis Wheatley

Although ensalved, Phillis Wheatley is one of the best-known poets in the pre-19th century. She was an educated and elsaved person in the household of John Wheatley. She was honored with the 49th stamp in the Black Heritage series this year.

Rosa Parks

Rosa Parks is one of the most notable civil rights activists. She was awarded a stamp during the NAACP Image Awards in 2013. The stamp became available on February 4, which would have been her 100th birthday that year.

Constance Baker Motley

Constance Baker Motley became the first Black woman to serve in the New York State Senate. Motley was also the first woman to serve as Manhattan Borough President. She was granted the 47th stamp in the Black Heritage series.

Muhammad Ali

The USPS honored Muhammad Ali with his own stamp earlier this year. The stamp went on sale on January 15th and features an iconic photo of the boxer.

Hank Aaron

Hank Aaron is a legendary baseball player most known for breaking Babe Ruth's career home run record. His stamp was issued in July 2024 to honor his life and legacy.

The Underground Railroad Stamps