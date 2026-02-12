Baby Keem Sets February 20 Release for Sophomore Album ‘Ca$ino’ Featuring Kendrick Lamar

Baby Keem has announced Ca$ino, his next studio album, arriving Feb. 20 via Columbia Records. The project features collaborations with Kendrick Lamar, Momo Boyd, Too $hort, and Tubi. Alongside the announcement, Keem unveiled the cover art, official tracklist, and an album trailer, signaling the beginning of a major rollout. The release marks his first full-length project in four years, following 2021's The Melodic Blue.

Kendrick Lamar appears on the album, including the track "Good Flirts," and contributes narration reflecting on family history and generational struggle.

“I understand the hardships before he was born. Knowing his mom, that's my first cousin,” Lamar said. “I already knew what she was going through, just the history of our family in general. We don't call ourselves the hillbillies for nothing.”

Lamar continued: “Section 8, welfare … This is a story of a warfare environment and a warfare psychologically trying to change our generational curses.”

An international tour will follow the album's release. The run begins Aug. 29 at All Points East in London and continues through Germany, France, Switzerland, and the Netherlands before concluding Sept. 18 back in London. VIP packages, including premium seating, early venue entry, and exclusive gifts, are available through VIP Nation at vipnation.com. A Cash App presale allows access using the first nine digits of a Cash App Card at checkout.

Anticipation for Ca$ino is building, following a four-year hiatus since The Melodic Blue was released. Many in the music industry predict more collaborations, social media teasers from him, and a global marketing campaign across multiple channels. Keem's Instagram has had cryptic posts, and a possible Kendrick Lamar video shoot was hinted at. This has increased speculation on the next record.