Doechii Adds Lesbian to Instagram Bio on New Personal Account

Doechii has seen a resurgence of attention from fans online due to a more subtle yet significant change to her vegan lifestyle on Instagram and an update to her bio. The bio now includes the term "lesbian" and often hints toward Doechii possibly coming out. The verified Instagram account would serve as a representation of Jaylah, distinct from Doechii as an artist, providing a more personal way to represent herself.

In previous interviews, she discussed her evolving comfort with queer identity and how her social circles influenced her openness. "I think I've always been gay," she laughs. "I always knew I was gay. I'm currently bisexual. I am with a woman now, and I have always known that I loved women. I've been very, very aware from an early age."

"I'm a Black woman from the south, so it's different. There's a lot of racism and homophobia, so it's hard, it's very, very hard. Even though I was aware, I didn't feel as comfortable until I started surrounding myself with more gay friends. I also grew up in the church, which is not to say that every religion denounces being gay, but it wasn't accepted in the religion that I was in, in my environment," she shared.

She continues, "It wasn't until I went to a performing arts school and there were a lot of gay people at my school. Once I had gay friends, it was like 'OK, I can be myself, I'm good, I can feel safe, this is normal, I'm fine, everything is ok.' I have those same friends today and will have them for life."

"I definitely didn't feel like I could have pride. I wouldn't talk about it, but if somebody asked me, I wasn't going to lie. So it wasn't a secret, but I definitely couldn't walk around as proud as I wanted to, and that was upsetting."