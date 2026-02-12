ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Doechii Adds Lesbian to Instagram Bio on New Personal Account

Doechii has seen a resurgence of attention from fans online due to a more subtle yet significant change to her vegan lifestyle on Instagram and an update to her bio….

Jennifer Eggleston
Doechii, winner of the Best Music Video award for "Anxiety", poses in the press room during the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles
Amy Sussman via Getty Images

Doechii has seen a resurgence of attention from fans online due to a more subtle yet significant change to her vegan lifestyle on Instagram and an update to her bio. The bio now includes the term "lesbian" and often hints toward Doechii possibly coming out. The verified Instagram account would serve as a representation of Jaylah, distinct from Doechii as an artist, providing a more personal way to represent herself.

In previous interviews, she discussed her evolving comfort with queer identity and how her social circles influenced her openness. "I think I've always been gay," she laughs. "I always knew I was gay. I'm currently bisexual. I am with a woman now, and I have always known that I loved women. I've been very, very aware from an early age."

"I'm a Black woman from the south, so it's different. There's a lot of racism and homophobia, so it's hard, it's very, very hard. Even though I was aware, I didn't feel as comfortable until I started surrounding myself with more gay friends. I also grew up in the church, which is not to say that every religion denounces being gay, but it wasn't accepted in the religion that I was in, in my environment," she shared.

She continues, "It wasn't until I went to a performing arts school and there were a lot of gay people at my school. Once I had gay friends, it was like 'OK, I can be myself, I'm good, I can feel safe, this is normal, I'm fine, everything is ok.' I have those same friends today and will have them for life."

"I definitely didn't feel like I could have pride. I wouldn't talk about it, but if somebody asked me, I wasn't going to lie. So it wasn't a secret, but I definitely couldn't walk around as proud as I wanted to, and that was upsetting."

Observers note that there is no explicit sign of rainbow capitalism or marketing tactics tied to the update, which contributes to perceptions of authenticity. Coverage from multiple outlets and aggregators has confirmed and discussed the development, with online reaction largely supportive.

DoechiiInstagram
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
J. Cole headlines the Main Stage on Day 1 of Wireless Festival 2018 at Finsbury Park on July 6, 2018 in London, England.
MusicJ. Cole Confirms ‘It’s a Boy’ Project Still Coming After ‘The Fall-Off’ ReleaseJennifer Eggleston
Yung Miami attends the 2024 Ebony Power 100 List at Nya Studios on November 17, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicYung Miami Sets February 20 Return With ‘Tea Time’Kayla Morgan
A split image of Baby Keem on the left and Kendrick Lamar on the right.
MusicBaby Keem Sets February 20 Release for Sophomore Album ‘Ca$ino’ Featuring Kendrick LamarJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect