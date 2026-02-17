This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: February 17
February 17 is a significant date in the evolution of Hip-Hop and R&B. On this date, we saw Future go on an album-releasing spree, dropping his fifth studio album and…
February 17 is a significant date in the evolution of Hip-Hop and R&B. On this date, we saw Future go on an album-releasing spree, dropping his fifth studio album and his sixth a week later. Destiny's Child released their debut album, and in 2004, Alicia Keys and Mario Winans landed hit singles.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
This date marked the beginning of illustrious music careers with groundbreaking hits and chart-topping releases:
- 1969: The Temptations released their ninth album, Cloud Nine, which would peak at No. 4 on the US Billboard 200 chart and earn the group its maiden GRAMMY Award.
- 1988: DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince dropped their hit single "Parents Just Don't Understand" from the album He's the DJ, I'm the Rapper. The song made history in 1989 by winning the first-ever Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance.
- 2004: Alicia Keys released the song "If I Ain't Got You," which would peak at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The single won a GRAMMY for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance a year later.
- 2004: Mario Winans teamed up with P. Diddy and Enya to release "I Don't Wanna Know," a standout track from his album Hurt No More. The single peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Singles & Tracks charts.
- 2004: Singer and songwriter Eamon released his debut studio album, I Don't Want You Back. The album peaked at No.7 on the US Billboard 200 chart.
- 2009: Oakland rapper Zion I released The Takeover album under Gold Dust Media. With features from Brother Ali, Devin the Dude, and K.Flay, the project peaked at No. 36 on the Billboard US Heatseekers Albums chart.
- 2011: Iconic rapper Wiz Khalifa released his ninth mixtape, Cabin Fever. It featured Chevy Woods, Juicy J, and Big Sean and would become certified Diamond on Datpiff with over 1.5 million downloads.
- 2017: Future released his fifth studio album, Future, which would later peak at No. 1 on the weekly Billboard 200 and US Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts.
- 2017: Jidenna released his debut album, The Chief, through Wondaland and Epic Records. Featuring guest appearances from Janelle Monae, Roman GianArthur, St. Beauty, and Nana Kwabena, it peaked at No. 38 on the Billboard 200 and No. 16 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 2017: Charlie Wilson dropped his eighth album, In It to Win It, which featured collaborations with Wiz Khalifa, Snoop Dogg, T.I., Pitbull, and Robin Thicke. The project debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200, amassing 48,000 album-equivalents in its first week. It also peaked at No. 6 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
Cultural Milestones
Feb. 17 saw top artists achieve cultural milestones with their works and contributions to the industry:
- 1990: "Ladies First" by Queen Latifah featuring Monie Love debuted on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. It would become among the first women-empowerment hip-hop anthems.
- 1998: Destiny's Child released their self-titled debut album under Columbia Records. It spawned the hit singles “No, No, No” and “With Me,” with the former reaching No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 1 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. The album itself peaked at No. 67 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 14 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 1998: Silkk the Shocker's second album, Charge It 2 da Game, was released through No Limit Records. Supported by the Billboard Hot 100 charting singles, “Just Be Straight with Me” and “It Ain't My Fault,” it debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 2017: The first phase of Starboy: Legend of the Fall World Tour by the Weeknd began in Europe.
Notable Recordings and Performances
Feb.17 hosted electrifying performances with renowned artists taking the stage:
- 2018: R&B Hall of Fame founder Lamont Robison gave a tribute concert honoring the late Dennis Edwards for his musical work.
- 2024: R&B duo Ruff Endz performed their breakthrough hits "No More" and "Someone To Love" at the Black History Parade & Festival in Pasadena, California.
Industry Changes and Challenges
The industry experienced various challenges, with some artists getting embroiled in controversy and others passing away:
- 2014: American blues singer Henry Gray died aged 95.
- 2015: Afroman, the rapper behind the hit single "Because I Got High," was arrested for assaulting a female fan at a show in Mississippi.
- 2017: Aspiring rapper Jimmy Bigges Jr. was shot and killed by three Gardena Police officers. The 21-year-old up-and-coming emcee was also an accomplished skater and had been featured in The Hundreds clothing company's promotional videos in 2013 and 2015.