SZA Posts Valentine’s Day Campaign for Not Beauty, Drawing 1.2 Million Likes

SZA helped heat up Valentine's Day with a striking new campaign for her beauty brand, Not Beauty. The singer appears in a bikini-focused photoset that doubles as a restock promotion, blending romance-themed visuals with edgy styling to spotlight the growing brand.

One look features SZA's black triangle top and leopard-print fringed bikini bottom, paired with an oversized black leather moto jacket and white graphics on the hard edge of her chunky black boots and horizontal stacking chain necklaces. The oversized jacket is layered against a dramatic photo background of flaming hearts to match the Valentine's Day theme, while also emphasizing the high-impact, dark overall vibe.

Many fans are highly engaged with the campaign: the Instagram carousel has 4,000 comments and 1.2 million likes, indicating strong engagement. The same response to the campaign post produced engagement results similar to those of the previous Instagram carousel. The carousel contains several pieces of media, including a video of SZA dancing in a white dress over a glittery pink bikini and a photo of her holding a chocolate bar labeled “The Perfect Man.”

Fans filled the comment section with praise for SZA's hair, styling, and overall aesthetic. Many described her look as beautiful and applauded the bold visuals, with several referring to her as a diva.