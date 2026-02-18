SZA Posts Valentine’s Day Campaign for Not Beauty, Drawing 1.2 Million Likes

ContestsEvents
Jennifer Eggleston
SZA, winner of Best Melodic Rap Performance and Record of the Year for "Luther" (with Kendrick Lamar), poses in the press room during the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Amy Sussman via Getty Images

SZA helped heat up Valentine's Day with a striking new campaign for her beauty brand, Not Beauty. The singer appears in a bikini-focused photoset that doubles as a restock promotion, blending romance-themed visuals with edgy styling to spotlight the growing brand.

One look features SZA's black triangle top and leopard-print fringed bikini bottom, paired with an oversized black leather moto jacket and white graphics on the hard edge of her chunky black boots and horizontal stacking chain necklaces. The oversized jacket is layered against a dramatic photo background of flaming hearts to match the Valentine's Day theme, while also emphasizing the high-impact, dark overall vibe.

Many fans are highly engaged with the campaign: the Instagram carousel has 4,000 comments and 1.2 million likes, indicating strong engagement. The same response to the campaign post produced engagement results similar to those of the previous Instagram carousel. The carousel contains several pieces of media, including a video of SZA dancing in a white dress over a glittery pink bikini and a photo of her holding a chocolate bar labeled “The Perfect Man.”

Fans filled the comment section with praise for SZA's hair, styling, and overall aesthetic. Many described her look as beautiful and applauded the bold visuals, with several referring to her as a diva.

Not Beauty is SZA's newest venture into the world of beauty product offerings. The initial product launch included lip gloss collections designed to mirror the momentum generated by Ctrl and SOS to extend SZA's reach beyond music through lifestyle and cosmetic products.

SZAValentines Day
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
