Cardi B Changes Miley Cyrus Lyrics While Suspended Above Crowd on Little Miss Drama Tour

Cardi B switched up a lyric from Miley Cyrus' song "Party in the U.S.A." while performing on a flying stage prop during a stop on her Little Miss Drama Tour. She sang "It's a party in my p***y" instead of the original chorus while hanging high above the crowd.

Pop Crave shared a video on X that shows the performer dangling from a circular ring with wing-shaped pieces on both sides. Phone lights flickered across the arena below as she belted out her version of the 2009 hit.

The lyric change went viral. Fans praised her sense of humor and crowd work in the clip.

One Reddit user wrote, "She's so deeply unserious, I can't help but find her hilarious." Another added, "Ok this is actually so fun," while a third commenter said, "I just know miley would approve."

The Little Miss Drama Tour marks the artist's first arena run in six years. The trek supports her 2025 sophomore album, Am I the Drama? The North American leg runs through April 18, with the final show in Atlanta. You can find all of her upcoming shows on her official website.