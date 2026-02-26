This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: February 26

Feb. 26 has emerged as a significant date in Hip-Hop and R&B, featuring some of the most important events in the industry's history. One important figure in R&B whose birthday falls on this date is the influential singer and songwriter Erykah Badu, born in 1971. The singer rose to prominence in the 90s with her acclaimed debut album, Baduizm (1997), which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and topped the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Feb. 26 marks the anniversary of many groundbreaking singles and album releases that have shaped the careers of top artists and revolutionized the music industry.

2002: New York City DJ collective the x-Ecutioners released their second album, Built from Scratch. Featuring performances by Biz Markie, M.O.P, Large Professor, Xzibit, and Mike Shinoda, it peaked at No. 13 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and at No. 15 on the Billboard 200.

Cultural Milestones

This date is also marked by significant achievements that have boosted the prominence of R&B and hip-hop in mainstream culture.

1983: Michael Jackson's best-selling sixth studio album, Thriller, topped the Billboard 200. This album, which represented the artist's creative and commercial peak, spent 37 non-consecutive weeks at the top of the chart and later earned him an astounding eight GRAMMY awards.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Many genre-defining recordings and memorable performances have occurred on this date.

1972: Singer Joe Tex's single, “I Gotcha,” went to No. 1 on the R&B chart. The song also peaked at No. 2 on the pop charts, making it one of Tex's greatest crossover hits.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Hip-Hop and R&B have also been marred by various challenges and controversies connected to this date.

1990: Cornell Gunter died from a gunshot wound at the age of 53. He was a member of several R&B vocal groups, including The Flairs, The Platters, and The Coasters, and would be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with the latter.

Singer Snootie Wild died aged 36 in a shooting in Houston, Texas. The singer rose to fame with his debut single, “Yayo,” which charted on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart at No. 90. 2025: Rising Dallas rapper BigXthaPlug was arrested in Arlington for marijuana possession and unlawful possession of a firearm. The “Mmhmm” hitmaker was booked into the Arlington City jail.