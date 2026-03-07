This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: March 7

Whether you're a hip-hop head or an R&B fanatic, March 7 remains a pivotal date in music history. In 1985, top artists united to raise funds for a worthy cause. Some singers saw their singles or albums receive Diamond or Platinum certification. Here are some noteworthy moments associated with March 7.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Various Hip-Hop and R&B artists have selected March 7 as the release date for their chart-topping singles and albums, including:

1991: Color Me Badd released their lead single, "I Wanna Sex You Up." The song peaked at No.1 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

Cultural Milestones

Celebrated hip-hop and R&B figures achieved various cultural milestones on this date:

1985: Michael Jackson released the charity single "We Are the World," featuring famous artists, to raise funds for famine victims in Ethiopia.

Notable Recordings and Performances

March 7 marked notable recordings and memorable performances by top musicians:

1966: Tina Turner recorded her vocals on "River Deep Mountain High," with the song peaking at No. 3 on the UK charts.

Industry Changes and Challenges

This date also saw some musicians face personal and legal difficulties, while others revamped their brands:

1994: The US Supreme Court ruled that parodies constitute fair use, permitting other parties to use copyrighted work without the owner's permission.

