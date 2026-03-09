T.I. Returns to Hot 100 After 12-Year Absence With ‘LET EM KNOW’

More than a decade after his last chart placement, T.I. is back on the Billboard Hot 100. "LET EM KNOW," the Atlanta rapper's new Pharrell-produced single, debuts at No. 38 — his 58th career entry on the chart and first since "No Mediocre" in 2014. The track serves as the lead single for Kill The King, his announced final studio album.

"It's surreal, in a way," says T.I. "It's humbling that relevance still exists within this art that I've been able to present to the world after such a long journey. I just appreciate the fans receiving it."

The record reunites T.I. with producer Pharrell Williams, a pairing that stretches back to collaborations including their 2006 track "Goodlife" and their appearances together on Robin Thicke's 2013 No. 1 hit "Blurred Lines." The new single leans into nostalgia while building anticipation for the forthcoming album.

"We both have an unwavering passion for the craft," he says of his working relationship with Pharrell. "He has an enormous amount of success and things he can be doing, but music calls him. It urges him to create in so many different genres just out of sheer, genuine passion."

The release arrives amid a public feud with 50 Cent, which has drawn attention from T.I.'s son Domani Harris, who has weighed in publicly and added a family dimension to the cultural moment surrounding the rollout. T.I. has been deliberate in redirecting the narrative back to the music itself, describing his approach to conflict as a conscious creative decision.

"Ultimately, the reason I took to the booth was because it was the most mature, level-headed, peaceful, and organized display of disdain that I could have done," he explains.