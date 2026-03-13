Doja Cat Shares Possible Lipedema Diagnosis After Years of Body Concerns

Doja Cat thinks she might have lipedema. This condition causes fat to accumulate in the legs and arms in unusual patterns. The 30-year-old posted a TikTok video at 1 a.m. Monday, sharing what she'd learned.

"I was probably at, like, stage one or stage two. And it looks exactly like my legs," she said in the video. "I always thought that it was cellulite."

Lipedema runs in families. Women get it more than men, the Cleveland Clinic reports. Stage one brings pebbling beneath the skin. By stage four, swelling can make walking hard. Her mother might have it too, the rapper said.

The "Paint the Town Red" artist ordered a latex suit back in 2018 for her "Go to Town" music video. The manufacturers responded with confusion. They told her, "Your measurements aren't real."

"I'm like, I always thought like, 'What's wrong with me? Like, is something wrong with me? Like, why do people keep pointing at me and gawking at me?" she said.

Fat accumulated in her thighs, knees, calves, ankles, and buttocks. It happened over time. "I wasn't horrendously, deeply overweight or anything," she said. "I was just building up all this a**, and ankle, and calves, and knee, and thigh. I had a whole ton of it."

She got liposuction in 2023. Fans heard about it then. Now she's revealing which areas doctors worked on: thighs, hips, and lower back. They left her buttocks untouched.

That created issues. "My butt was so big. And then I just had, like, these little thighs. And I had to go back in because I had way too much a**," she said.

A second procedure followed. Doctors removed fat from her buttocks. "It looked like a diaper ... It looked like I had a BBL. But I didn't have a BBL," she explained.

Excess skin remains. "My butt looks kind of weird [now]. And that's due to all of the extra skin from when I had all of that extra fat," she said.

The GRAMMY winner wears tights during shows now. They help. "I love wearing tights because it keeps all of that together," she said.