This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: March 16

March 16 is a monumental date in R&B and hip-hop for many reasons. New York rapper Flavor Flav was born on this day in 1959. He is a member of the six-time GRAMMY-nominated hip-hop group Public Enemy. The group shot to mainstream prominence with their 1987 debut album, Yo! Bum Rush the Show. It reached No. 125 on the Billboard 200 and No. 28 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. Besides his musical work, Flav has starred in several reality shows, notably Flavor of Love and The Surreal Life.

Also born on this date is R&B superstar Jhené Aiko, who was born in 1988. Her notable hits include “The Worst,” “Bed Peace” (featuring Childish Gambino), and “None of Your Concern.”

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Various artists released career-defining records on this day.

1999: Infamous Syndicate dropped Changing the Game, their first and only studio album. It peaked at No. 50 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and at No. 18 on the US Billboard Heatseekers Albums chart.

Infamous Syndicate dropped Changing the Game, their first and only studio album. It peaked at No. 50 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and at No. 18 on the US Billboard Heatseekers Albums chart. 2004: Cassidy released his debut album, Split Personality, which featured the hit single “Hotel,” featuring R. Kelly. The project reached No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Cassidy released his debut album, Split Personality, which featured the hit single “Hotel,” featuring R. Kelly. The project reached No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2018: Rich Homie Quan released his only studio album, Rich as in Spirit. Featuring a sole guest appearance from Rick Ross on “Think About It," the album went to No. 19 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and No. 32 on the Billboard 200.

Rich Homie Quan released his only studio album, Rich as in Spirit. Featuring a sole guest appearance from Rick Ross on “Think About It," the album went to No. 19 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and No. 32 on the Billboard 200. 2018: XXXTentacion released his second album, ?, which would be his final album to be released during his lifetime. It debuted atop the Billboard 200 and the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Cultural Milestones

March 16 has ushered in remarkable cultural moments in hip-hop and R&B.

1968: Otis Redding's “(Sittin' On) The Dock of the Bay” started a four-week stay at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It would be the first posthumous No. 1 hit for the R&B legend, who had died in a plane crash just over three months earlier.

Otis Redding's “(Sittin' On) The Dock of the Bay” started a four-week stay at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It would be the first posthumous No. 1 hit for the R&B legend, who had died in a plane crash just over three months earlier. 1985: The Commodores' smash single “Nightshift,” from their eleventh album of the same title, went to No. 1 on the Billboard R&B chart (then known as the Hot Black Singles chart). It was the group's first hit after the departure of Lionel Richie.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Several beloved stars have also, sadly, passed away on this day over the years.