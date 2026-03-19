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Singer Kehlani Sets April 24 Release for Self-Titled Fifth Album

The two-time GRAMMY winner shared news on Tuesday. Her fifth studio album, Kehlani, drops April 24 via Atlantic Records. The date matches her 31st birthday. This self-titled work comes after…

Briana Kelley
Kehlani, winner of the Best R&B Performance for “Folded” and winner of and the Best R&amp;B Song for "Folded" poses in the press room during the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Leon Bennett / Stringer via Getty Images

The two-time GRAMMY winner shared news on Tuesday. Her fifth studio album, Kehlani, drops April 24 via Atlantic Records. The date matches her 31st birthday.

This self-titled work comes after 2024's Crash and includes singles "Folded" and "Out the Window." Pre-order listings reveal 17 tracks. Alternate cover editions are available until 12 p.m. ET on March 20 through her website.

The Oakland native has reached several big moments in recent months. "Folded" climbed to No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100. That gave her a first top 10 hit on that chart. The song also grabbed No. 1 on three other Billboard charts: Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay, and Rhythmic Airplay.

She won her first two GRAMMY Awards in February at the 68th annual ceremony. "Folded" took home both Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song. The song has pulled in more than 800 million streams worldwide and peaked at No. 22 on Billboard's Global 200.

"There's not a lot of room for breath in the lead of 'Folded,'" Kehlani said to Rolling Stone. "It's traveling through a lot of my range. You don't really realize, until you have to sing that with no support, that you just got to smack that lead up and down."

The success of "Folded" sparked a viral challenge featuring contributions from Brandy, Toni Braxton, Mario, JoJo, Josh Levi, and Jai'Len Josey. An entire remix pack appeared after that, showcasing new versions by NE-YO and Tank in addition to the artists mentioned before.

The R&B star discussed the album direction in November on "The Cruz Show." "I wanted to make a great R&B album, and I'm working on making a great R&B album with some of my favorite people of all time who I've always loved," she said, according to Variety. "For some reason, everything is falling perfectly into place."

She released the mixtape While We Wait 2 after Crash, which brought guest appearances from Lucky Daye, Lil' Mo, and Vince Staples. A worldwide tour backing Crash ran from September 2024 through March 2025.

The seven-time GRAMMY nominee will receive the Impact Award at Billboard Women in Music 2026 on April 29 and will perform at the event. She's also scheduled to perform at EssenceFest 2026 in New Orleans from July 3-5, joining a lineup that includes Brandy, Monica, and Patti LaBelle.

BrandyKehlani
Briana KelleyWriter
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