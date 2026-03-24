Cardi B Becomes Shareholder and Ambassador for Zero-Sugar Beverage Company Zevia

Better-for-you beverages company Zevia (NYSE: ZVIA) has entered into a long-term partnership with rapper Cardi B that provides her the unique opportunity to serve not only as a brand ambassador, but also as a shareholder in the zero-calorie, zero-sugar soda maker. This partnership goes beyond traditional celebrity endorsements to an equity-based partnership, giving Cardi B a substantial ownership stake and resources to shape and influence Zevia's culture going forward.

"I love soda, but I can't be out here drinking a whole can of sugar," said Cardi B. "Zevia, it's zero sugar, no fake ingredients, and it hits. This year, we are taking it to the next level together."

The partnership launches with Zevia serving as the official sponsor of Cardi B's Little Miss Drama Tour, which kicked off Feb. 11 in Palm Desert, California, and runs through April 18 in Atlanta. Fans can expect on- and off-stage Zevia activations, including ticket giveaways through the tour's conclusion. A major summer 2026 campaign will follow, featuring commercials, in-store displays, social content, a sampling tour, and in-person appearances. Cardi B will also collaborate on new product development and flavor creation.

"In a world full of fakes and artificial choices, Zevia stands for doing things the real way," said Kirsten Suarez, Chief Marketing Officer of Zevia. "Cardi B is unapologetically confident, says what she means, and never waters herself down, all qualities that mirror how we think about our ingredients and our brand. Together, we're excited to show people that better-for-you doesn't have to be boring, niche, or overcomplicated."

For Cardi B, the equity component is central to the appeal. "There's a real difference between being an ambassador for a brand and having ownership," she explains. "When you have ownership in something, it's empowering. You feel like it's yours — and when something is yours, you work harder for it."

The Zevia deal adds to a growing business portfolio that extends well beyond music. Cardi B recently launched Grow-Good Beauty, her first-owned haircare brand, developed in partnership with Revolve Group. She is also an equity partner in Whipshots, a vodka-infused whipped cream that has sold over 4 million cans since its 2022 debut, and has previously collaborated with Reebok and NYX Professional Makeup.

Zevia has a market capitalization of approximately $88.6 million, with shares trading at approximately $1.16. The company reported Q4 2025 revenue of $37.9 million, missing analyst forecasts, though adjusted EBITDA of $0.9 million exceeded expectations. Telsey lowered its price target from $6 to $5 but maintained an Outperform rating.