Kanye West Shares 18-Track Listing for ‘Bully’ Album Set To Drop Friday

Kanye West dropped an 18-song tracklist for his album Bully on Wednesday. He said the project won't use AI. The rapper posted the list on X with the caption "BULLY ON THE WAY NO AI," giving fans their clearest look yet at what his twelfth studio album will contain.

The album drops today, March 27. Big streaming platforms have the project scheduled for release this week after it got pushed back several times from its original June 15, 2025, date.

The tracklist has songs called "Sisters and Brothers," "Whatever Works," "Father," "All the Love," "I Can't Wait," "Bully," "Mama's Favorite," "Punch Drunk," "This a Must," "Outside," "Preacher Man," "White Lines," "Circles," "This One Here," "King," "Beauty and the Beast," "D*mn," and "Last Breath." The track "Father" comes out as a single and has Travis Scott on it.

This contradicts what West said back in February 2025 when he talked to Justin Laboy. The 48-year-old told Laboy he used AI in his writing "the same way I incorporated Auto-Tune. It's a tool, not a replacement." He even showed how he could change another artist's vocals into his own during that chat.

"It's like the next version of sampling," West said at the time, according to Complex. "Like when sampling happened, they hated it."

Music manager Peter Jideonwo and former Yeezy chief of staff Milo Yiannopoulos both said in January that the record has no AI. Yiannopoulos posted on X: "For those who need to hear it from a white man, No AI on Bully."

West first announced the project at a September 2024 listening event in Haikou, China, where he played "Beauty and the Beast" for people. He shared the short film Bully V1 on X in 2025, starring his son Saint West and showing part of the tracklist.

The project is his first solo work since Donda 2 in 2022. He recorded in Tokyo and Mallorca, Spain, working across multiple years and places.