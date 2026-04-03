Rapper Marks 20th Anniversary of Chart-Topping ‘King’ Album That Sold 522,000 Copies First Week

T.I. reflected on King, his third studio album, which hit stores two decades ago. The record claimed the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart when it dropped on March 28, 2006. First-week sales reached 522,000 units.

The Atlanta MC discussed his recording sessions, movie debut, and crossover success in recent talks with media outlets. King arrived during a whirlwind period for the artist.

Three days before the album's release, T.I. appeared in his first feature film, ATL. He squeezed studio time between grueling days on set and skate practice sessions. The pressure didn't slow him down.

"I just remember as soon as the beat played, I immediately recalled the words coming to me, and I knew what to do," the artist told Billboard about creating lead single "What You Know." That track climbed to No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. It won a GRAMMY.

For King, T.I. assembled beats from Mannie Fresh, Just Blaze, Swizz Beatz, and DJ Toomp. Producer Mannie Fresh had crafted "Top Back" with Juvenile in mind, but the New Orleans rapper passed on it.

"His work ethic has always been crazy," Fresh told Okayplayer. "He's always gonna give you his best."

T.I. scored his first No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 in November 2006. His guest verse on Justin Timberlake's "My Love" topped the charts. "He had a lot of soul for a white guy," T.I. told Billboard.

That year also brought crushing loss. T.I.'s close friend Philant Johnson died. The rapper later shared that Johnson's daughter became a doctor — he supported her through college and medical school.

Before finalizing King, T.I. recorded over 70 tracks. He whittled that down to fewer than 20 songs. Young Jeezy, B.G., Pimp C, Young Buck, and Young Dro appeared across the tracklist.

His upcoming album Kill the King includes the lead single "Let 'Em Know," which peaked at No. 36 on the Billboard Hot 100 this year. That marked his highest-charting single in over a decade. Fans are waiting for more.