This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: April 3

April 3 is associated with significant events in Hip-Hop and R&B history. One of Hip-Hop's most iconic artists of the 2010s, rapper Young M.A., was born on this day in 1992. Best known for her 2016 hit single "Ooouuu," the New York-based rapper has released two albums. Her 2019 debut, Herstory in the Making, peaked at No. 16 on the Billboard 200.

American R&B singer Kiana Ledé was also born on this day in 1997. Her debut album, Kiki, was released on her birthday in 2020 and peaked at No. 30 on the Billboard 200.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

April 3 has witnessed several notable Hip-Hop and R&B album releases, including:

2001: Influential hip-hop group Run-D.M.C. released their seventh and final album, Crown Royal, which peaked at No. 37 on the Billboard 200.

Influential hip-hop group Run-D.M.C. released their seventh and final album, Crown Royal, which peaked at No. 37 on the Billboard 200. 2001: Cappadonna released his second album, The Yin and The Yang, which featured collaborations with Ghostface Killah, Raekwon, and Da Brat. It debuted at No. 19 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and at No. 51 on the Billboard 200.

Cappadonna released his second album, The Yin and The Yang, which featured collaborations with Ghostface Killah, Raekwon, and Da Brat. It debuted at No. 19 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and at No. 51 on the Billboard 200. 2007: American rapper and disc jockey Paul Wall dropped his third solo studio album, Get Money Stay True, featuring artists including Snoop Dogg, Juelz Santana, Trina, and Jermaine Dupri. The album topped the Billboard Rap Albums chart and peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard 200.

American rapper and disc jockey Paul Wall dropped his third solo studio album, Get Money Stay True, featuring artists including Snoop Dogg, Juelz Santana, Trina, and Jermaine Dupri. The album topped the Billboard Rap Albums chart and peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard 200. 2012: American rapper Obie Trice released his third studio album, Bottoms Up, through Black Market Entertainment. Featuring production by Dr. Dre and Eminem, the album peaked at No. 113 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 15 on the Billboard Rap Albums chart.

American rapper Obie Trice released his third studio album, Bottoms Up, through Black Market Entertainment. Featuring production by Dr. Dre and Eminem, the album peaked at No. 113 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 15 on the Billboard Rap Albums chart. 2020: Rod Wave dropped Pray 4 Love, his second album. Featuring guest performances from Lil Baby and Yo Gotti, it debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Cultural Milestones

Cultural moments from April 3 that have shaped the hip-hop and R&B industry include:

1973: Hussein Fatal was born in Montclair, New Jersey. He was a prominent member of the rap group Outlawz, and a frequent collaborator of Tupac Shakur, featuring on his 1996 diss track “Hit ‘Em Up.”

Hussein Fatal was born in Montclair, New Jersey. He was a prominent member of the rap group Outlawz, and a frequent collaborator of Tupac Shakur, featuring on his 1996 diss track “Hit ‘Em Up.” 1997: Memphis rapper and producer Key Glock was born. He came to mainstream prominence with his second album, Yellow Tape 2 (2021), which peaked at No. 4 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and at No. 7 on the Billboard 200. The project spawned the hit “Proud,” which reached No. 73 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Memphis rapper and producer Key Glock was born. He came to mainstream prominence with his second album, Yellow Tape 2 (2021), which peaked at No. 4 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and at No. 7 on the Billboard 200. The project spawned the hit “Proud,” which reached No. 73 on the Billboard Hot 100. 2022: At the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards, the American musical duo Silk Sonic, which consists of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, won four GRAMMY Awards for their debut single, "Leave the Door Open." The hit song won Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best R&B Performance, and Best R&B Song.

At the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards, the American musical duo Silk Sonic, which consists of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, won four GRAMMY Awards for their debut single, "Leave the Door Open." The hit song won Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best R&B Performance, and Best R&B Song. 2022: Alternative rapper Tyler, the Creator, won the GRAMMY Award for Best Rap Album for his acclaimed seventh album, Call Me If You Get Lost. The rapper beat competition from industry icons, including Kanye West, Nas, and J. Cole.

Industry Changes and Challenges

April 3 also stands out for the controversial events it has hosted in the hip-hop and R&B industry:

1996: Influential rapper MC Hammer filed for bankruptcy protection after accumulating around $10 million in debt. The "U Can't Touch This" hitmaker's bankruptcy was due to his excessive spending.

Influential rapper MC Hammer filed for bankruptcy protection after accumulating around $10 million in debt. The "U Can't Touch This" hitmaker's bankruptcy was due to his excessive spending. 2014: Rapper Big Tray Deee from the rap group The Eastsidaz was released from prison after serving nine years out of a 12-year sentence for attempted murder. The rapper was charged following a 2003 incident where he shot at rival gang members.

Rapper Big Tray Deee from the rap group The Eastsidaz was released from prison after serving nine years out of a 12-year sentence for attempted murder. The rapper was charged following a 2003 incident where he shot at rival gang members. 2022: Archie Eversole died from a gunshot injury inflicted by his brother. He is best remembered for his 2002 hit single, “We Ready,” which reached No. 64 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.