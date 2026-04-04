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Stacks Of Racks: Enter Your Keywords Here!

Foxy 99 is giving YOU the opportunity to win big in the Stacks of Racks, $1,000 CASH FIVE times a day, every weekday. Presented By Make sure you tune in to…

Beasley Media Group Editoral
stacks of racks
Presented By
Nissan of Lumberton
Nissan of Lumberton

Foxy 99 is giving YOU the opportunity to win big in the Stacks of Racks, $1,000 CASH FIVE times a day, every weekday.

Presented By

nissan of lumberton

Make sure you tune in to Foxy 99 every weekday at the times of 8 a.m., 10 a.m., Noon, 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. EST for the keyword.

Listeners have 15 minutes to enter the keyword on the Foxy 99 mobile app, website or to text the keyword to 45911.

Listeners can only enter the keyword for 15 minutes after it has been announced!

Click here for the Official Contest Rules

*This is a multi-city contest.

Cash Contest
Beasley Media Group EditoralEditor
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