Snoop Dogg Drops G-Funk Heist Film ‘Stop Counting My Poccets’ Before New Album Release

Snoop Dogg unleashed "Stop Counting My Poccets" on April 6. The single arrives from his album 10 Til' Midnight, set to hit shelves April 10. A short film accompanies the song, serving as a visual companion for the whole record.

The minute-and-a-half G-Funk cut was crafted by Nottz. The West Coast legend reflects on his victories spanning Death Row Records, movies, and cannabis ventures. He shuts down anyone keeping tabs on his success.

Luis De Pena and Yaslynn Rivera steered the short film, honoring West Coast gangster cinema. Filmed in black and white with red and blue tones splashed throughout, it stars West Coast MCs Ray Vaughn, G Perico, Hitta J3, and BLK ODYSSY.

Two brothers anchor the plot — Ru Little and Do Wrong. The Death Row Records owner plays both roles. Each character walks a different road, their separate histories colliding when a heist spirals out of control. "Stop Counting My Poccets" zeroes in on one brother's tale.

The forthcoming record boasts appearances from Swizz Beatz, Peezy, Trinidad James, October London, Kanobby, and Shawn Louisiana. Beats come courtesy of Swizz Beatz, Pharrell Williams, Rick Rock, Soopafly, Nottz, MyGuyMars, Erick Sermin, YoungFyre, and Snoop himself.

"We're all standing right there every night, ten minutes away from who we're gonna be next," the rapper says about the album's concept, according to Live In Limbo. He positions the work as a declaration on drive, personal choice, and moving forward.

Expect hard-hitting bars woven with smooth, relaxed grooves that bottle the spirit of West Coast hip-hop. This marks his 22nd solo effort after last year's Iz It a Crime?