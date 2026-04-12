This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: April 12

April 12 has witnessed many remarkable developments in hip-hop and R&B. American R&B singer Prentiss Barnes was born on this day in 1925. He was the bass vocalist for The Moonglows, best known for hits such as “Ten Commandments of Love” and “Sincerely.” He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2000 as a member of the group. He is also an inductee of The Vocal Group Hall of Fame and the Mississippi Musicians Hall of Fame. Here are other memorable events in R&B and hip-hop that are associated with April 12.