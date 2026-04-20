21 Savage, Young Nudy Release ‘Stepbrothers’ Music Video With Director Gabriel Moses

21 Savage unveiled his music video for "STEPBROTHERS" with Young Nudy on Wednesday, April 16. Gabriel Moses, a photographer and filmmaker, shot the visuals. The track comes from the rapper's fourth studio album, WHAT HAPPENED TO THE STREETS?, which arrived Dec. 12, 2025.

Grainy camcorder footage opens the video. A woman sits behind keyboards. Then it jumps to surveillance-style clips. A jewelry store gets robbed. A father stands with two children inside a convenience store. A woman fires rounds at a gun range.

Gabriel Moses constructed the piece around broken-up Atlanta street scenes instead of following one continuous story. Dark tones dominate the screen, and controlled lighting cranks up the suspense as minutes tick by.

Both rappers show up with backup singers in different shots. The editing jumps between tense moments and wild disorder, with the jewelry store heist ranking among the most gripping sequences.

COUPE produced the song and wove in a sample from Michael Masser's "My Hero Is a Gun." Young Nudy and 21 Savage are real-life cousins, and their lyrics dig into street code and devotion within Atlanta's rap world.

WHAT HAPPENED TO THE STREETS? dropped without warning. No advance singles. No tracklist tease beforehand. Latto, Drake, GloRilla, G Herbo, Metro Boomin, Lil Baby, and Jawan Harris all make appearances across the project.

The album landed at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, marking the artist's seventh top-ten charting project. This release followed his third solo album, American Dream, which claimed the top spot on the Billboard 200.

A cinematic trailer kicked off the rollout, and multiple connected releases kept fans engaged. 21 Savage and Gabriel Moses shared brief vignette clips on social media all week before the official video went live.