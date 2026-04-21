Eminem Marks 18 Years of Sobriety

Congratulations to Eminem! The Detroit rapper took to social media Monday to mark his 18th anniversary of sobriety. The 53-year-old posted an image of his gold 18-year coin to celebrate the day.

In his social media post, fans could see the gold coin which reads, "to thing own self be true" and "unity, service, and recovery." He then captioned it with the number 18 in Roman numerals. Fans and other celebrities took to the comments to celebrate the rapper.

In the past, the rapper opened up about his addiction to prescription pills. The pills included Vicodin, Valium, Ambien, and Xanax. His addiction ran from the late '90s until the early 200s. After a near fatal overdose in 2007, Eminem put the pills down.

"I got into this vicious cycle of, 'I'm depressed so I need more pills," said the rapper in his 2025 documentary Stans. "Then your tolerance gets so high that you end up overdosing." He then added, "I woke up in the hospital with tubes in me and s**t, and I couldn't get up, I wanted to move."

From overdosing to missin gone of his daughter's birthday parties, the rapper explained his motivations to get clean. Now, he celebrates 18 years of sobriety.