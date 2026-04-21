Ludacris Releases ‘Pull Over’ as Lead Single From First Album in Over a Decade

Three-time GRAMMY winner Ludacris is officially back. The Atlanta rapper released "Pull Over" on April 17 via DTP Records and Def Jam Recordings. It's the lead single from his long-awaited 10th studio album, and his first full-length project in over a decade. Produced by DJ Toomp, the high-octane track features driving marching-band drums and sharp horn sections as Ludacris pursues a glamorous love interest, with the wit and wordplay that defined his rise.

The release marks a return to the spotlight after a period of deliberate groundwork. Ludacris dropped the freestyle "44 Bars," appeared on Jermaine Dupri's Magic City album, and collaborated with Mike WiLL Made-It on his album R3SET, moves that kept him active while building toward a full project. He first announced his musical comeback on the Tamron Hall Show in May 2023.

The comeback was further cemented in March when Ludacris accepted the Landmark Award at a live ceremony, where he debuted "Pull Over" before a catalog-spanning performance. It was there that he made his intentions plain.

"I thank y'all for 25 years. I'm coming back with new music," he told the crowd. "I love you." So far, details of what else he has on the way have not been revealed.