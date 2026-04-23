Rihanna and 7-Month-Old Daughter Rocki Irish Appear on W Magazine Cover in Custom Dior Diaper

Rihanna and her daughter Rocki Irish graced W Magazine's Pop Issue cover when it dropped on April 21. Rocki wore a custom Dior Haute Couture diaper with a matching headpiece that Jonathan Anderson created — the first diaper the French fashion house ever crafted.

The 38-year-old artist posed in a gray coat lined with feathers and a lilac headpiece while cradling her youngest child. A second cover shows her solo, draped in a Chanel Haute Couture jacket with nails painted to match.

"When Rihanna asks for something, she is already ahead of what is happening. She is thinking outside the box," said Anderson to People. "When she has an idea, I'm always trusting in the process. I trust her implicitly on anything she feels that is right to do."

Anderson took over as creative director at all Dior divisions last June. He praised the Fenty Beauty founder, saying she "knows exactly who she is and what works on her. She knows how to interpret your creative vision and make it her own."

She posted the cover on Instagram. Her caption read, "Cover girrrrrlz!!! baby Rocki served sumn serious on her first cover! came on set and shut her mama dowwwnn!!!!"

Rocki Irish Mayers arrived Sept. 13, 2025. She has two big brothers — RZA, who's 3, and Riot, age 2. Their dad is A$AP Rocky.

A$AP Rocky talked about how becoming a mom changed his partner. "She has changed a lot because she became a mother in that time span, and that certainly changes you," the rapper told W Magazine. "But this woman has always been magic. Philosophically, the way she operates is on another level. She is the most charming and genuine person on Earth. Her energy is unmatched — one of a kind. I just adore her."

They watch movies together all the time. "We were addicted to watching documentaries, like the Bob Marley one," A$AP Rocky said. "Watching films together is so fun. We must've watched El Cantante 15 times."

Anderson worked with the nine-time GRAMMY winner before. He designed her 2023 Super Bowl performance outfit when he was at Loewe — the one that revealed she was pregnant with Riot.