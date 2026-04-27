The 988 Lifeline

In moments of emotional distress, it can feel like the weight of the world is too much to carry alone. But support is closer and simpler to reach than many people realize. The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline was created to make help more accessible, immediate, and compassionate for anyone who needs it.

You can call, text, or chat online to connect with a real person who is trained to listen without judgment, offer support, and help you navigate what you’re going through. These services are free and confidential, ensuring that anyone can reach out safely. You don’t have to be in an immediate crisis to contact 988. Many people reach out because they feel anxious, lonely, or worried about a loved one. The counselors are there to help you feel heard and guide you toward helpful resources in your community. If you or someone you know is struggling, call or text 988, or visit their website to chat online.