Ludacris Visits FAMU To Support Viral #PullOverChallenge Started by New Single

Three-time GRAMMY winner Ludacris made a surprise visit to Florida A&M University after the school's legendary Marching 100 accepted his viral #PullOverChallenge, a social media campaign built around his new single "Pull Over," his first release in over a decade since Ludaversal in 2015.

Launched in April 2026, the challenge allows HBCU bands, dancers, students, and fans to dance to a high-energy song. It has grown quickly on both Instagram and TikTok, highlighting the performance style of HBCU bands.

"Woke up this morning, I saw FAMU did the Pull Over Challenge… I said I'm going down to Tallahassee to show my appreciation," he said in a video posted to social media.

Ludacris gassed up a private jet and flew to Tallahassee, where the Marching 100 performed the challenge live on campus. FAMU alumnus and Hollywood producer Will Packer joined him for the visit.

"What is the best HBCU in all the land?" Packer pondered. "I don't know about all of the land, but I know about all of the world, there is only one… Florida A&M University."

The FAMU stop followed an earlier visit to Clark Atlanta University, Ludacris's hometown HBCU in Atlanta, Georgia, where the Mighty Marching Panthers had also taken up the challenge. Ludacris used social media to keep the momentum going, tagging other colleges and inviting them to participate.