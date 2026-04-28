ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Ludacris Visits FAMU To Support Viral #PullOverChallenge Started by New Single

Three-time GRAMMY winner Ludacris made a surprise visit to Florida A&M University after the school’s legendary Marching 100 accepted his viral #PullOverChallenge, a social media campaign built around his new…

Jennifer Eggleston
Ludacris performs at the Mustang Stage during the 2026 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 26, 2026 in Indio, California.

Three-time GRAMMY winner Ludacris made a surprise visit to Florida A&M University after the school's legendary Marching 100 accepted his viral #PullOverChallenge, a social media campaign built around his new single "Pull Over," his first release in over a decade since Ludaversal in 2015.

Launched in April 2026, the challenge allows HBCU bands, dancers, students, and fans to dance to a high-energy song. It has grown quickly on both Instagram and TikTok, highlighting the performance style of HBCU bands.

"Woke up this morning, I saw FAMU did the Pull Over Challenge… I said I'm going down to Tallahassee to show my appreciation," he said in a video posted to social media.

Ludacris gassed up a private jet and flew to Tallahassee, where the Marching 100 performed the challenge live on campus. FAMU alumnus and Hollywood producer Will Packer joined him for the visit.

"What is the best HBCU in all the land?" Packer pondered. "I don't know about all of the land, but I know about all of the world, there is only one… Florida A&M University."

The FAMU stop followed an earlier visit to Clark Atlanta University, Ludacris's hometown HBCU in Atlanta, Georgia, where the Mighty Marching Panthers had also taken up the challenge. Ludacris used social media to keep the momentum going, tagging other colleges and inviting them to participate.

Ludacris announced his return to recording earlier this year, performing a medley of his hits at a major awards ceremony where he also debuted "Pull Over." No album release date has been announced.

Ludacris
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Lizzo performs with Sexyy Red at the Sahara Tent during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 10, 2026 in Indio, California.
MusicLizzo Announces Bold New Album ‘B****’Kayla Morgan
(L-R) Quavo and Offset perform onstage during the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicQuavo and Offset Fuel New Project Speculation With Cryptic PostsKayla Morgan
Yung Miami attends the MACRO Pre-Oscars Party at Laya Restaurant on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicYung Miami Debuts ‘SpendDat’ with a Dual-Platform PremiereJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect