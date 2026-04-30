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Rick Ross, French Montana to Face Off in Verzuz Battle

It’s official! Rick Ross and French Montana are set to face off in a ‘Verzuz’ battle next month. Both rappers have a catalog of hits throughout the 2010s, including a…

Randi Moultrie

MIAMI, FL – JANUARY 26: (L-R) French Montana, Rick Ross Attend Rick Ross Celebrates His Birthday At Mr. Hospitality’s El Tucán With Haute Living And Rolls-Royce Motor Cars at El Tucan on January 26, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Mr. Hospitality)

(Photo by Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Mr. Hospitality)

It's official! Rick Ross and French Montana are set to face off in a 'Verzuz' battle next month. Both rappers have a catalog of hits throughout the 2010s, including a few features, but for one night, they will be on opposite ends.

Complex reports that the Verzuz battle will take place on May 7 at the Apple Music Studios in Los Angeles. The battle will be able to stream live on Apple Music starting at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Previously, Rick Ross faced off against 2 Chainz during their Verzuz in 2020. Ross walked away the winner from that battle. But this time, French Montana will be tackling the Verzuz stage for the first time.

Social media is already speculating about who they think will be victorious. Many feel Ross will easily take the win, while others believe French Montana is pretty good competition. The battle has been deemed to bring the club to the Verzuz stage.

Will you be tuning in on May 7?

About French Montana & Rick Ross

French Montana rose to fame in the late 2000s through his Cocaine City DVD series and mixtapes. Over the years, he began getting noticed in New York. His breakthrough hit was Shot Caller in 2011. The hit pushed him mainstream, and the remix features both Diddy and Rick Ross. His debut album was released in 2013 and featured one of his biggest hits, Pop That, with Drake, Lil Wayne, and Rick Ross.

Rick Ross rose to fame in the mid 2000s after signing with Def Jam. The Miami native released his breakthrough record, Hustlin', in 2006. His debut album, Port of Miami, was also released that year and debuted at No. 1. Over the years, he has released other classic hits such as Aston Martin Music, Money in the Grave, and more.

French MontanaRick RossVerzuz
Randi MoultrieWriter
Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!
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