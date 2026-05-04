Reginae Carter Says Schools Rejected Her Over Lil Wayne’s Music

For Reginae Carter, applying to private schools in Atlanta came with an unexpected issue. She says the decision was influenced less by her and more by her father’s music career.

On an episode of her Heir Time with Destiny Jones, Nas’ daughter, Carter spoke openly about her school experiences and the rejection she faced.

Rejections From Private Schools

“I went to Christian school almost my whole life,” Carter said around the 5:37 mark. “A lot of the private schools I wanted to go to — I’m not going to say the names — were blocking me because of what my dad was doing a lot of the time, because of the music he was making.”

“It was a lot of big schools in Atlanta, the biggest that rejected me,” she added. “They rejected a lot of celebrity kids.”

Carter said she understands part of the reasoning, but still felt it was unfair.

“I get it, to a certain extent,” she said. “But it’s like, I’m a kid and that don’t got nothing to do with me. You shouldn’t judge me off of what my dad’s got going on.”

Lil Wayne’s Influence on the Decision

Her father, Lil Wayne, built a major career with hit songs like “A Milli,” “Lollipop,” and “Mrs. Officer.” His Tha Carter album series is widely known for its explicit lyrics and strong influence on hip hop culture.

Carter suggested that the image played a role in how some private Christian schools evaluated applicants connected to him.

Other Family School Experiences

Reginae’s siblings have also spoken about how fame affected their school lives.

Her brother Kameron Carter, son of Lil Wayne and Lauren London, said on a previous Heir Time episode that he noticed early on how people reacted to his last name.

“At a young age, I didn't like it because I wanted to know who would be my real friend,” Kameron said. “I didn't care about all the attention. I wanted to actually garner real relationships.”

Reginae described a different reaction, saying she embraced the attention.

“I loved it,” she said. “I was like, 'Yes, I am Lil Wayne's daughter. Yes, everybody get the cameras out.'”