Ice Spice Stars in Wendy’s Commercial for Updated Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Ice Spice shows up in a fresh Wendy's ad pushing the chain's revamped spicy chicken sandwich. The Bronx rapper fronts this campaign that links her stage name with what's on the plate.

Wendy's introduced an updated version of its spicy chicken sandwich, promoting it as "new spicy." The campaign may be short, but it effectively ties the revamped sandwich to the artist's bold, “spicy” persona.

The rapper dropped hints about working with Wendy's a week before anyone saw the finished ad. Quick clips and posts stirred up chatter across platforms before the big reveal.

Ice Spice has climbed into one of the most bankable slots among young artists through hits that topped charts and an online presence that you can't look away from. Partnering with Wendy's marks another step in her shift from someone who went viral to someone who commands attention everywhere.

She's stretched her reach past music through appearances tied to brands and moments that get people talking. This ad stacks onto other work she's done with food companies.

Wendy's leans on jokes, what's trending online, and faces people know to pull in younger customers. The chain wants its spicy chicken sandwich to stand out when competitors crowd the market.

The ad dropped after fresh online buzz of the artist in an altercation at a McDonald's. The news made the rounds on feeds and timelines, drawing attention to Ice Spice. That timing, albeit coincidental, ended up piquing interest in what Wendy's was rolling out.

This collaboration places her among artists who've partnered with fast-food brands before. Restaurants often team up with recognizable names to spotlight new menu items or refresh their image.