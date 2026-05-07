T.I. Confirms ‘Kill The King’ as Final Album, Announces Summer Tour With Sons

T.I. has made it official. Kill The King marks his last studio album. The Atlanta MC will launch The King Succession Tour this July, bringing his sons Domani and King Harris along as openers. Live Nation calls it "a rare multi-generational moment on stage." Both sons have been building their own music paths.

The trek begins July 8 in Phoenix and wraps August 15 in San Francisco. Fans in Dallas, Houston, Brooklyn, Washington, Charlotte, Detroit, Chicago, and Los Angeles will catch shows between those dates.

The Van Buren in Phoenix is scheduled to open on opening night. South Side Ballroom in Dallas on July 10, then 713 Music Hall in Houston on July 11. Brooklyn Paramount lands the July 17 slot, with The Fillmore Silver Spring in Washington on July 18 and The Fillmore Charlotte on July 19.

T.I.'s last Detroit gig was at Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre in August 2024. He'll return to The Fillmore Detroit on July 24 as part of this farewell run.

He'll be at the Riviera Theatre in Chicago on July 26 and at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles for his August 13 show. Finally, The Masonic in San Francisco closes everything out on August 15.

The GRAMMY winner dropped lead single "Let 'Em Know" back in February, and that Pharrell-produced cut made history. It became the first RIAA gold record of 2026 across every genre. The track climbed to No. 1 at urban and rhythmic radio, then cracked the Billboard Hot 100's Top 40.

"Let 'Em Know" sparked over 130,000 fan-made videos on Instagram. It shot to No. 1 on the platform's trending chart. The full album drops in June, following up 2020's The L.I.B.R.A.