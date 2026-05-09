This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: May 9
May 9 is a remarkable day in Hip-Hop and R&B for many reasons. It has seen pivotal moments with significant ramifications for these genres. One iconic figure whose birthday falls…
May 9 is a remarkable day in Hip-Hop and R&B for many reasons. It has seen pivotal moments with significant ramifications for these genres. One iconic figure whose birthday falls on this day is the Canadian R&B singer-songwriter Tamia, who was born in 1975. The six-time GRAMMY nominee is known for charting singles such as “So Into You,” “Imagination,” and “Stranger in My House.” Her highest charting album, Love Life (2025), peaked at No. 2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and went to No. 1 on the Top R&B Albums chart.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
May 9 has hosted the launch of many genre-defining hip-hop and R&B albums:
- 2000: American rapper Killah Priest released his second album, View from Masada. The album, featuring guest artists such as Canibus and Ras Kass, reached No. 73 on the Billboard 200.
- 2000: Brooklyn rapper Half a Mill released his debut album, Milíon, through Warlock Records. Featuring collaborations with N.O.R.E., Spice 1, and Kool G Rap, it peaked at No. 91 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, selling 40,000 copies in its first week.
- 2006: American duo Gnarls Barkley dropped their debut album, St. Elsewhere, in the U.S. The album, which contains the hit single “Crazy,” debuted at No. 20 on the Billboard 200.
- 2017: American rapper KRS-One released his studio album The World Is MIND. While it received moderate commercial success, many critics today regard it as a classic.
- 2025: Forrest Frank dropped Child of God II, his eighth album, which featured guest performances from Limoblaze, Nathan Davis Jr, and Thomas Rhett. The project reached No. 12 on the Billboard 200 and No. 1 on the US Billboard Top Christian Albums chart. It was also nominated for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album at the 68th Annual GRAMMY Awards, but ultimately lost to Israel & New Breed's Coritos Vol. 1.
Cultural Milestones
This day has hosted several groundbreaking cultural moments in hip-hop and R&B:
- 1937: Dave Prater was born in Ocilla, Georgia. He was one-half of the acclaimed R&B and soul duo Sam & Dave, known for hits such as “Hold On, I'm Coming,” “Soul Man,” and “I Thank You.”
- 1970: Wu-Tang Clan member Ghostface Killah was born in Stapleton, Staten Island, New York City. Besides his work with the group, he has had a successful solo career, with thirteen studio albums and five collaborative albums in his discography. His debut album, Ironman, released in October 1996, remains his most commercially successful solo project to date. It debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, and has since been certified platinum by the RIAA.
- 1995: Shaboozey was born in Woodbridge, Virginia. Known for blending country and hip-hop, he had his commercial breakthrough in 2024 with the hit single “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” which topped the Billboard Hot 100 for nineteen weeks.
- 1995: Tales from the Hood, the soundtrack album to the film of the same name, was released. The album almost exclusively comprises gangsta rap songs by acclaimed artists, including Scarface, Wu-Tang Clan, Havoc & Prodeje, Gravediggaz, Facemob, and The Click. It reached No. 16 on the Billboard 200 and topped the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 2001: British rapper Bandokay was born in Tottenham, London, England. He is a member of the UK drill group OFB (Original Farm Boys), alongside prominent rappers like Headie One, Abra Cadabra, and Akz.
- 2005: The video for music legend Stevie Wonder's song “So What the Fuss” was released. Billed as the first-ever descriptive music video, it features narration by the rapper Busta Rhymes.
- 2014: Music icon Michael Jackson's second posthumous album, Xscape, was released by Epic Records. The album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and topped the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. It also reached No. 1 in the U.K., Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Greece, Ireland, and Spain.
- 2022: Legendary R&B singer Patti LaBelle made a guest appearance on the CBS comedy The Neighborhood. The music star was cast as the overbearing mother of Calvin, played by Cedric the Entertainer.
Industry Changes and Challenges
The hip-hop and R&B scene has been rocked by controversy and challenges on this day:
- 2008: American rapper Foxy Brown pleaded guilty to menacing her neighbor with a phone. Despite her plea, she avoided jail time based on time already served. The rapper had served a seven-month sentence for a case involving an altercation she had with manicurists at a nail salon.
- 2022: American rapper Young Thug was arrested at his home in Atlanta, George. Along with fellow rapper Gunna and 27 other YSL associates, he was charged with racketeering.
May 9 is an iconic date that will be remembered by Hip-Hop and R&B fans for years to come. This day has seen the release of several charting albums and witnessed significant cultural moments, controversies, and upheavals.