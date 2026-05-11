Ice-T Shares Funny Throwback of Tupac’s Unexpected Musical Moment

Ice-T is looking back on a memorable and unexpected moment he shared with Tupac Shakur, offering fans a rare glimpse of the rapper’s lighter side.

The rapper recently shared a clip on X from a 1996 television appearance that featured the two performing together in a surprising duet. While Tupac first took the stage alone, the night soon took an unusual turn.

A rare onstage moment

The two West Coast rappers appeared together in May 1996 on Fox's short-lived late-night comedy show Saturday Night Special. During the episode, Shakur first performed his single "Only God Can Judge Me."

Later, he joined Ice-T for an unexpected performance of Barbra Streisand and Neil Diamond's "You Don't Bring Me Flowers."

Ice-T shared the clip online, calling the "rare" performance "a surprisingly tender (and funny) duet."

"Pac trying not to laugh makes it even better. Pure iconic, lighthearted energy," he wrote.

The clip also included part of a parody interview featuring Jennifer Coolidge, who was playing Lauren Hutton in a comedy sketch. As Ice-T and Tupac tried to discuss serious issues of the time, Coolidge’s character repeatedly interrupted them.

"This will never not be funny!!" the rapper ended.

Ice-T’s concern for Tupac

Ice-T has previously spoken about his relationship with Tupac and the concern he felt for the younger rapper during his rise in the West Coast hip-hop scene.

During an appearance on the Holdin' Court in 2021, he reflected on watching Tupac’s career grow.

"I knew Pac ever since he was in Digital Underground and as he moved up in the gangsta rap ranks, of course, I worked with him. But I was not a fan of Pac hanging around L.A. gang bangers," he shared. "Me being around it and growing up in it and Pac being from the Bay... if you're from the Bay, you don't really truly understand L.A. gangs."

"I just worried about Pac," he explained, noting that gang culture was particularly volatile at the time and that the young artist didn't always understand what he was getting involved in.

He said he often viewed Tupac like a younger brother.

"I'd tell people, 'I'm angry with Pac,' like that's my kid. I mean, no, I'm not gonna say he was my kid, but he's like a youngster, like a little brother," he continued. "I remember when Pac came over my house and he played 'Hit 'Em Up' to me... my job, as an OG, was to give him a little guidance," noting that other elders on the West Coast would tell him the same.

A lasting loss

Tupac died in September 1996 at age 25, six days after being shot in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas.

Looking back, Ice-T said he still misses the rapper, while also acknowledging that Tupac "made mistakes."

"I wish he might... would have paid more attention to myself and other people."