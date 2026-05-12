E-40 Launches Rap Group The Assembly, Releases Self-Titled Album

The Assembly, the new rap group formed by Bay Area legend E-40 alongside Cousin Fik and Hitta Slim, has released its self-titled debut album via Sick Wid It Records and Timeless Master Ent. The 10-song project serves as an unfiltered convergence of the Bay's foundational codes: hustle, independence, and staying ten toes down under pressure.

The album follows lead single "The Game" featuring Stresmatic, a preview of the group's sound built on heavy basslines, trunk-rattling knocks, and a dominant cadence. Alongside the album announcement, E-40 declared that mob music is making a comeback, sharing a promo for the "Mob Throb" music video.

The release coincides with a landmark milestone: the 20th anniversary of My Ghetto Report Card. The 2006 album produced two major singles — "Tell Me When to Go" featuring Keak Da Sneak, and "U and Dat" featuring T-Pain and Kandi Girl.

Earlier this year, E-40 also appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show to unveil artwork for both The Assembly project and his forthcoming solo double-disc album and delivered a performance at the NFL Honors on Peacock. While on the show, E-40 reflected on the album's enduring cross-genre appeal: "Twenty years is a long time, and to still be played like every day through all genres, I love it."