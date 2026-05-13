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Ella Mai Plans Larger Stage Production for ‘Do You Still Love Me?’ Tour

GRAMMY-winning R&B singer Ella Mai is gearing up for the most ambitious live show of her career, telling Billboard that her upcoming Do You Still Love Me? Tour will mark…

Jennifer Eggleston
Ella Mai attends Tory Burch Fall/Winter 2026 during New York Fashion Week at Sotheby's on February 11, 2026 in New York City.
Craig Barritt / Stringer via Getty Images

GRAMMY-winning R&B singer Ella Mai is gearing up for the most ambitious live show of her career, telling Billboard that her upcoming Do You Still Love Me? Tour will mark a significant shift in how she approaches the stage.

"This is the first time that we're doing a production; we want to step it up a bit," she tells Billboard backstage after her performance. "Most of my shows thus far have concentrated on vocals. And not that we won't be vocal-heavy — because we absolutely will — but with this album, I wanted to immerse people in my world a little bit more. We're gonna basically bring that to life on the tour, and I'm excited to get on stage and sing new music and have people sing it back to me. And even if they don't sing it back to me, this new album means so much to me that being able to share it alone is going to be incredible."

The British singer offered fans an early preview of the new material during a standout performance at the Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival, just weeks after a pair of sold-out shows in South Africa. The nearly 40-date trek will visit major cities across the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom, with ascendant R&B singers Ama and Girlfriend joining as support acts. The tour kicks off July 7 at Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto.

Released Feb. 6 via 10 Summers and Interscope Records, Do You Still Love Me? is executive produced by Mustard and showcases Mai's artistic growth through an emotionally rich body of work centered on love, vulnerability, and self-awareness. The album is her third studio effort, following 2022's Heart on My Sleeve.

Mai also weighed in on the broader state of R&B, pushing back on critics of the genre's evolution.

"It's just such a great time for the genre, and it's incredible to see since it gets so much [flak]," she says. "Nobody asks why today's rock [music] doesn't sound like the 90s. Every other genre, I feel, is allowed to evolve and become its own thing in its time. I get it — I love '90s and 2000s R&B, and it's nostalgic for us because we grew up on it, but there's a real R&B resurgence going on right now. And it's always been there, actually, you just might have to look a bit harder than usual."

Tickets are available at ellamai.com/tour.

Ama and GirlfriendElla Mai
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
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