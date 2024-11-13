Skip to Search
Skip to Live Player
Skip to Content
Skip to Footer
foxy99.com - The Big Stick!
Home
Latest Stories
News
Music
Celebs
Lifestyle
Trending
On Air
Shows
The Breakfast Club
The Doll House with Babydoll
DJ Problem
Omega
Recent Posts
Listen + Watch
Listen + Watch
Podcasts
Galleries
Recent Posts
Contests
Events
More
Connect
The NEW Foxy 99 App
Contact Us
Station Info
PSA Requests
Careers
Advertise
Featured Advertisers
Preferred Pros
Advertise With Foxy 99
Recent Posts
Search for:
DELIVERED BY NETA BROOKLINE
Featured
Meat in the Streets Lumberton – Win Your Thanksgiving Turkey
November 22
11:30 am
-
1:00 pm
Meat in the Streets Fayetteville – Win Your Thanksgiving Turkey
November 23
11:30 am
-
1:00 pm
November 13, 2024
The Best Pumpkin Pie In Fayetteville
Win Free Lunch for Your Office From Foxy 99 and Tropical Smoothie Cafe!
November 12, 2024
Fayetteville: Where Kids Can See Santa
The 2024 Beasley Media Golf Card – Now Just $45
November 13, 2024
The Best Thanksgiving Meal Deals In and Around Fayetteville This Year
Severe Weather 2024 – Be Prepared
Don't Miss
Foxy Connection Central
Sponsored
Driven 2 Excel – Robeson County
Preferred Pros
Sign Up For The Foxy 99 Big Hittas Newsletter
Must Haves
Sponsored
Beasley Best Community of Caring
Alexa Can Help You Stream Foxy 99 At Home
The NEW Foxy 99 App
Local News
4 Out of the Box Thanksgiving Side Dishes You Must Try in 2024
November 14, 2024
Fayetteville: The Oldest Restaurants In Town
November 13, 2024
The Best Pumpkin Pie In Fayetteville
The Best Thanksgiving Meal Deals In and Around Fayetteville This Year
November 12, 2024
North Carolina, South Carolina Christmas Weather Forecast is Here
November 11, 2024
Fayetteville: Year-Round Veteran’s Perks
November 10, 2024
The Average South Carolina and North Carolina Savings Account
November 7, 2024
Veteran’s Day Events In Fayetteville
November 6, 2024
Fayetteville: Where To Buy The Best Turkey
View More
Music
November 19, 2024
Post Malone Announces ‘Big’ Tour With Jelly Roll
5 Times Country Artists and Hip-Hop Artists Collaborated to Make a Hit
November 18, 2024
6 Songs Written By Victoria Monét That You Probably Didn’t Know She Worked On
Dr. Dre: 13 Classic Tracks
Beyoncé Performing At Halftime of Netflix NFL Christmas Game
Method Man: 12 Essential Tracks
Super Bowl: Ranking The Halftime Shows Of The Jay-Z Era
November 12, 2024
Fayetteville: Where Kids Can See Santa
5 Songs You Had No Idea Were Written by Bruno Mars
View More
Entertainment
November 14, 2024
SZA Opens Up About Plastic Surgery Regrets, “I’m So Mad I Did That”
November 11, 2024
MCU: Thunderbolts*, Captain America + What If All Dropped Trailers
Beyoncé Course Coming to Yale in 2025, Focused on Her Cultural Impact
How TV Shows and Movies Adapted After Actor Deaths
November 7, 2024
Rashida Jones Pays Tribute to ‘Genius’ Quincy Jones
Australian Breakdancer, Raygun, from 2024 Paris Olympics Retiring Following Viral Performance
Halle Bailey Calls Out DDG On Social Media For Taking Their Son On Kai Cenat’s Livestream
November 6, 2024
Young Thug Reunites with T.I. Following Release and Probation Sentence
King Combs to Take Over Diddy’s Social Media to ‘Go Down Memory Lane’
View More
Lifestyle
4 Out of the Box Thanksgiving Side Dishes You Must Try in 2024
The Completely Correct, Totally Flawless WWE Crown Jewel Predictions
October 30, 2024
Cumberland County Urges Community to Check Smoke Alarms as Fall Time Change Hits
October 29, 2024
16 Tips For Keeping Halloween Fun, Safe and Spooktacular With Your Kids
How To Avoid Getting Sick When Your Workplace Has The Ick
October 24, 2024
Transform Boring Layovers into Exciting Adventures with These 7 Tips
Leverage Social Media to Find Career Opportunities with These 6 Tips
October 23, 2024
Fayetteville Walk To End Alzheimer’s Coming This Weekend, Registration Still Open
6 Simple Steps to Creating the Perfect Travel Itinerary
View More
Episodes
GMC Acadia & Super Cruise IS REALLY Super – Plus NASCAR fixes and Auto Shows
17:52
Download
Nov 19th
Liyla and Manny Did He Murder Someone?
06:47
Download
Nov 18th
Second Date Update: (8:10) What’s Up Bro
08:13
Download
Nov 18th
Second Date Update: (8:10) Protein
09:43
Download
Nov 18th
Candice and Frankie The 3 Some Gone Bad
06:53
Download
Nov 15th
Second Date Update: (8:10) Stank
09:14
Download
Nov 14th
The Penguin!, New Star Wars Trilogy? and everything else
23:50
Download
Nov 12th
Second Date Update: (8:10) What a Scene
08:38
Download
Nov 8th
Dan And Jenna Is That An Overnight Bag?
05:41
Download
Nov 7th
View More
Podcasts
Talkback for Sunday, April 7 2024 – Preview of the Solar Eclipse, United Way’s ‘Over the Edge’ fundraising event and the multiple community events of Saturday April 20th PLUS Norman Zander, community activity coordinator of the Salvation Army of the Sandhills.
29:48
Download
Apr 13th
Domestic Violence Survivor/Activists Tanisha Bagley shares her story and her inspiring book
Download
Apr 12th, 2017
Interview with Songwriter Brock Berryhill
37:26
Download
Nov 7th, 2020
Second Date Update: (8:10) What’s Up Bro
08:13
Download
Nov 18th
Liyla and Manny Did He Murder Someone?
06:47
Download
Nov 18th
Deborah Norville On Balancing Family And Career
11:36
Download
Oct 6th, 2023
Universal Orlando Resort Announces Mardi Gras Concert Lineup
14:48
Download
Jan 19th, 2023
GMC Acadia & Super Cruise IS REALLY Super – Plus NASCAR fixes and Auto Shows
17:52
Download
Nov 19th
The Penguin!, New Star Wars Trilogy? and everything else
23:50
Download
Nov 12th
Contests
The Gift Card Gold Giveaway
Mary J Blige in Raleigh: Win Your Tickets Here
PDRA Drag Wars Coming to Galot Motorsports Park: Win Your Way In!
Win Free Lunch for Your Office From Foxy 99 and Tropical Smoothie Cafe!
Events
Meat in the Streets Lumberton – Win Your Thanksgiving Turkey
November 22
11:30 am
-
1:00 pm
Meat in the Streets Fayetteville – Win Your Thanksgiving Turkey
November 23
11:30 am
-
1:00 pm