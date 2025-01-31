Diddy Indicted on New Allegations, Accused of Violence and Sex Trafficking

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 07: Diddy performs at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire in a special one night only event at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on November 07, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Sean Diddy Combs)

According to NBC News, Sean “Diddy” Combs is accused of holding someone over an apartment balcony and forcing two women into commercial sex acts. These new claims are part of an updated indictment filed by federal prosecutors on Thursday.

Combs was first indicted in September in the Southern District of New York on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transporting people for prostitution. While the new indictment doesn’t add charges, it includes two more victims under the charge of transportation for prostitution said in the report.

The updated filing states that Combs “used force, threats of force, and coercion” to make multiple victims, including three women, engage in commercial sex acts. It also claims he once “dangled a victim over an apartment balcony.”

Prosecutors have also expanded the timeline of the alleged crimes, now saying they began in 2004 instead of 2008. The kidnapping charges now include violations of both California and New York law. The indictment also adds two more drugs—psilocyn and methamphetamine—to Combs’ alleged drug-related crimes.

One of Combs’ attorneys, Marc Agnifilo, said in a statement: “The prosecution’s theory remains flawed. The government has added the ridiculous theory that two of Mr. Combs’ former girlfriends were not girlfriends at all but were prostitutes. Mr. Combs is as committed as ever to fighting these charges and winning at trial.”

Combs has denied all allegations, including those in the federal case and more than 30 civil lawsuits against him. He has been in federal custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since September. His trial is set to begin in May.

Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.