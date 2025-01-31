Diddy Indicted on New Allegations, Accused of Violence and Sex Trafficking
According to NBC News, Sean “Diddy” Combs is accused of holding someone over an apartment balcony and forcing two women into commercial sex acts. These new claims are part of an updated indictment filed by federal prosecutors on Thursday.
Combs was first indicted in September in the Southern District of New York on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transporting people for prostitution. While the new indictment doesn’t add charges, it includes two more victims under the charge of transportation for prostitution said in the report.
The updated filing states that Combs “used force, threats of force, and coercion” to make multiple victims, including three women, engage in commercial sex acts. It also claims he once “dangled a victim over an apartment balcony.”
Prosecutors have also expanded the timeline of the alleged crimes, now saying they began in 2004 instead of 2008. The kidnapping charges now include violations of both California and New York law. The indictment also adds two more drugs—psilocyn and methamphetamine—to Combs’ alleged drug-related crimes.
One of Combs’ attorneys, Marc Agnifilo, said in a statement: “The prosecution’s theory remains flawed. The government has added the ridiculous theory that two of Mr. Combs’ former girlfriends were not girlfriends at all but were prostitutes. Mr. Combs is as committed as ever to fighting these charges and winning at trial.”
Combs has denied all allegations, including those in the federal case and more than 30 civil lawsuits against him. He has been in federal custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since September. His trial is set to begin in May.