Halle Bailey Teases Album for Son ‘Halo’ with Sister Chloë, Possible Valentine’s Day Release

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 15: Halle Bailey attends the UK Premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" on May 15, 2023 in London, England.

Popstar Halle Bailey hinted at a possible release on Valentine’s Day, February 14, with a much-anticipated collaboration with her sister Chloe. The details on whether it is a new single or an album’s release date are unclear.

After their successful Ungodly Hour sophomore album in 2020, the sisters explored solo careers the following year. Chloe released two solo albums – In Pieces in 2023 and Trouble in Paradise in 2024. Meanwhile, Halle made waves in Hollywood, starring in The Little Mermaid and The Color Purple.

One of the sisters’ last collaborations was on “Want Me,” a track on Chloe’s Trouble in Paradise album. The other was for “Soft (Unlocked)” in November 2024 for FLO’s deluxe album edition.

As of January 25, 2025, Halle revealed she has enough songs written for an entire album. The new album will feature Halle’s songs about her son Halo.

Her journey into motherhood has deeply influenced her songwriting, inspiring many new tracks about this transformative experience. Still, Halle joked about how many songs about her son were “too much.”

Fans are buzzing on social media, speculating about album titles and song lists. Some fans suggested Halle should name the album Halo, while others referred to Luther Vandross’ classic, “Never Too Much.”

Critics raved about their previous work. With their 2020 album reaching impressive heights, fans are eager to see what they’ll create next.

When asked about her sister Chloe’s involvement, Halle confirmed with an “Absolutely.” Chloe expressed her excitement toward the project, noting how unique the experience of performing together is.